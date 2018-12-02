Image caption Police said a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead in Nest Farm Crescent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was found dead.

Police were called to Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

The force confirmed a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination was under way.

Detectives said a 39-year-old man had been detained and extra patrols were being carried out.

Det Insp Chris Marriott said: "I'd like to reassure the public and the local community that a large team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances leading to this incident in which a young man lost his life."