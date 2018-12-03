Wellingborough: Shane Fox named as Hemmingwell murder victim
- 3 December 2018
A young father who died following an assault in Wellingborough has been named by police as Shane Fox.
Northamptonshire Police found the 26-year-old on Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of town, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Fox died at the scene and a 39-year-old man - arrested on Sunday - has been detained on suspicion of his murder.
Det Insp Chris Marriott said the "much loved dad, son, brother and uncle" died after suffering serious injuries.