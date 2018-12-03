Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The thief was found hiding in the warehouse after breaking in through the roof

About £250,000 of computer equipment was stolen after a man scaled a five-storey warehouse and broke in through the roof.

Police were called to the break-in at the building in Nasmyth Road in Daventry in the early hours of Monday.

A man was found hiding from officers in the warehouse and was arrested.

Northamptonshire Police said they searched a wooded area close to the scene and retrieved laptops and tablets worth about £250,000.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.