Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shane Fox died at the scene on Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a young father who died following an assault in Wellingborough has been released.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a stab wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and has been freed without charge, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force described it as a "brutal attack".

Northamptonshire Police said it had been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area and has asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Members of the public can also pass information on via the Major Incident Public Portal website, which allows information to be given straight to the incident room.

Det Chief Insp Ally White said: "We have a large team of specialist detectives and officers from around the region working on this case.

"This was a brutal attack which has claimed the life of a young man and we are doing all we can to find the person responsible."