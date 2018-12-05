Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Mustafa Lowe is also known as Tapha Lowe or 'T' Boy

A reward offered for information about a man wanted in connection with a murder has been increased to £5,000.

Mustafa Lowe, 22, is believed to be living in, or visiting, Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and Erdington areas.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked on Havelock Street, Kettering on 14 January.

In March, four men - one from Nottingham and three from Birmingham - pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Jallow. They face a trial next year.

Mr Lowe was also known as Tapha Lowe or 'T' boy, Northamptonshire Police said.

The cash reward - which was initially £1,000 - is being offered by Crimestoppers for anyone who can provide information that leads to a charge or arrest.

Lydia Patsalides from the charity said: "A man has had his life taken away from him. This should never happen.

"This is why I am asking the local community to come forward with any information they might have on the whereabouts of Mustafa Lowe which could really help the investigation."