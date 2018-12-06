Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shane Fox died at the scene on Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough

A second man has been arrested after a young father was stabbed to death in Wellingborough.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said a 22-year-old man was in custody, but did not say what he was arrested on suspicion of.

It comes after a 39-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday, was freed without charge over the death.

Northamptonshire Police said it had been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area and has asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Members of the public can also pass information on via the major incident public portal website, which allows information to be given straight to the incident room.

Ch Insp James Willis said: "A large team of detectives is working around the clock to find out who is responsible for Shane's death.

"Although we have made an arrest, this is very much a live investigation, and we are appealing for the public's help."