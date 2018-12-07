Image copyright Google Image caption Police say a man in a fluorescent jacket was knocking on doors in the village of Walgrave, near Kettering, before the assault

A 50-year-old woman received "horrific" and "shocking" injuries in a violent robbery at a village house.

The victim's injuries included a broken nose and broken jaw after the assault on Old Road in Walgrave, between 14:30 GMT and 16:30 on Wednesday.

A graphic image of her wounds has been released to help catch the attacker.

Northamptonshire Police want to speak to a man, described as black, about 6ft 2in tall and wearing a fluorescent jacket, seen in the village at 14:00.

It is believed the man had been knocking on doors in the area and asking questions or for directions.

Jewellery including a pair of ruby earrings and silver watch were taken from the injured woman.



Det Insp Johnny Campbell said: "This is an absolutely shocking crime where the victim appears to have been viciously attacked during a robbery.

"She has suffered horrific injuries that will take her a considerable amount of time to recover from.

"I am really keen to identify this man who was in the area at the time and I would urge anyone who knows who he may be to contact us.

"I would also urge people who live in the area or may have been passing and could either have seen something or caught some on their CCTV or dash cams, to contact us straight away."