RAF carry out controlled explosion in Wellingborough

  • 9 December 2018
Market Street, Wellingborough Image copyright Google
Image caption Ch Supt Mick Stamper said the incident caused "significant disruption" to the town centre

An RAF bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found in a town centre.

Police were called to Market Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 09:30 GMT.

The Swansgate Centre and other premises were evacuated "as a precaution" and roads were closed.

Ch Supt Mick Stamper of Northamptonshire Police said the item was found "not to present any danger".

Officers are now lifting the cordon and re-opening the roads.

