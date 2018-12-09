RAF carry out controlled explosion in Wellingborough
- 9 December 2018
An RAF bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found in a town centre.
Police were called to Market Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 09:30 GMT.
The Swansgate Centre and other premises were evacuated "as a precaution" and roads were closed.
Ch Supt Mick Stamper of Northamptonshire Police said the item was found "not to present any danger".
Officers are now lifting the cordon and re-opening the roads.