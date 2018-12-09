Image copyright Google Image caption Ch Supt Mick Stamper said the incident caused "significant disruption" to the town centre

An RAF bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found in a town centre.

Police were called to Market Street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 09:30 GMT.

The Swansgate Centre and other premises were evacuated "as a precaution" and roads were closed.

Ch Supt Mick Stamper of Northamptonshire Police said the item was found "not to present any danger".

Officers are now lifting the cordon and re-opening the roads.