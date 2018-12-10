Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Donovan Vernon, 50, was arrested after a review of DNA evidence linked him to the attack in Northampton in 1986

A man who raped a woman at knifepoint has been jailed, 32 years after carrying out the "abhorrent" crime.

Donovan Vernon was arrested after a DNA evidence review linked him to the attack on the widow, 68, at her home.

Career-criminal Vernon, a Royal Anglian Regiment soldier at the time of the attack in Northampton, is already serving 18 years for armed robbery.

At Northampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to a further 25 years in prison.

The court heard the woman - who died in 1995 aged 76 - woke up to find Vernon demanding money as he stood over her, wielding a knife and wearing a mask.

He "scooped up" coins from her purse and she handed over £20 in notes.

Vernon then raped her, despite her pleas for him not to hurt her.

Image caption Det Sgt Julie Gallagher said "justice" had been given to the family of the victim, who died in 1995

After the attack, she went to her neighbours' home, crying and "deathly pale", saying: "He had a mask on; he had a knife. I thought he was going to kill me."

The court heard she did not recover from the attack and lived out her final years in sheltered accommodation.

Vernon - who was unanimously found guilty by a jury in May - received a 16-year term for aggravated burglary and 25 years for rape, to run concurrently.

He was also placed for life on the sex offenders register.

He was caught after his DNA was matched to samples taken from the victim's nightgown and bed linen as part of a regionwide investigation into unsolved rapes.

'Risk into future'

Mitigating, Sean Minihan said Vernon was "not an inveterate violent offender" and had been of previous good character at the time of the offences.

But sentencing, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC told Vernon his crimes were "abhorrent".

She told him: "I'm satisfied you remain a risk now and into the future."

After the hearing Det Sgt Julie Gallagher, of Northamptonshire Police's cold case team, said: "I feel justice has been given to the family."

She said a team was reviewing several other cases, but no further offences involving Vernon.