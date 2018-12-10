Image copyright Google Image caption The fire happened at Justin Park caravan site near Market Harborough

Two men have died in a caravan fire at a travellers site in Northamptonshire.

The blaze broke out shortly after 23:00 GMT at Justin Park on Northampton Road near Market Harborough on Saturday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, who attended along with police and fire crews, declared the two occupants of the caravan died at the scene.

An investigation is under way into how the fire started and police are appealing for witnesses.

The two men who died have not yet been formally identified.