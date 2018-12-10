Caravan park fire near Market Harborough kills two men
- 10 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have died in a caravan fire at a travellers site in Northamptonshire.
The blaze broke out shortly after 23:00 GMT at Justin Park on Northampton Road near Market Harborough on Saturday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service, who attended along with police and fire crews, declared the two occupants of the caravan died at the scene.
An investigation is under way into how the fire started and police are appealing for witnesses.
The two men who died have not yet been formally identified.