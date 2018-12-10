Image copyright North Cambs Hunt Saboteurs Image caption The dog was hit by a car at about 12:10 GMT on Saturday

A dog was hit and killed by a car on a dual carriageway after reports that hounds from a hunt were on the loose, prompting a police inquiry.

A video of a dog being hit on the A14 near Thrapston, Northamptonshire, on Saturday afternoon was shared on social media by North Cambs Hunt Saboteurs.

The group alleged the dog, which was killed at about 12:10 GMT, came from the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt.

Police are investigating whether any criminal offences were committed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "Investigations of this nature can be lengthy and time-consuming.

"To help us establish the facts of what happened, we would like to hear from any eye witnesses, and especially any drivers who have unedited dashcam footage which may be relevant to our investigations."

Image copyright Triangle News/North Cambs Hunt Sabs Image caption The dog caught on video running on the A14

The Saboteurs claimed the hunt "showed an absolute disregard for not just wildlife, but the lives of their very own hounds and the safety of the general public".

In a statement on Facebook they added that the hound "ran across all four lanes to the westbound carriageway, before turning around back to the huntsman" and then getting hit.

The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt have been contacted by the BBC for comment.