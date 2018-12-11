Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with serious head injuries in Carrington Street, Kettering

A man has been charged with murder and a 16-year-old girl with manslaughter, following the death of a man found unconscious in a street.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being found in Kettering, Northamptonshire, at 04:30 GMT on Saturday.

The man, from Bedford, died on Sunday after being found in Carrington Street.

Aaron Muggleton, 25, of Alexander Street, Kettering, has been charged with murder.

The teenage girl cannot be named for legal reasons.

They have also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with an attack on another man.

Mr Muggleton is additionally charged with possession of cannabis.

Both appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Monday and are due before the town's Crown Court on Wednesday.