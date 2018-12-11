Image copyright COURTESY OF EMU FILMS/LEX FILMS/PROTAGONIST PICTUR Image caption A picture from the set of The Show, featuring Alan Moore and a ukulele

The first movie screenplay written by renowned comic book writer Alan Moore is being filmed in his hometown of Northampton.

The Show will star Watchmen and V for Vendetta author Moore, as well as The Musketeers and War and Peace actor Tom Burke.

It is being directed by Mitch Jenkins and tells the story of a man hired to track down a stolen artefact.

The British Film Institute's lottery fund is helping finance the movie.

Moore said: "With The Show, I wanted to apply the storytelling ability accumulated during the rest of my varied career to the medium of film.

"I wanted to see if it was possible to create an immersive and addictive world with no throwaway dialogue and no throwaway characters."

Image caption Tom Burke previously starred in the BBC's adaption of War and Peace

Jenkins added: "Being able to take our world and Alan's words to the big screen, is nothing less than magical.

"Breathing life into these amazing characters that Alan has created, in collaboration with the actors has been one of the highlights of the project to date."

The film also stars Siobhan Hewlett (Show Pieces), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms), Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country), and Richard Dillane (The White Princess, The Last Post),

Alan Moore

Alan Moore was born in Northampton on 18 November 1953.

He began his career in comics in the late 1970s with 2000AD.

Moore rose to prominence with tales of flawed superheroes which helped redefine the genre.

V for Vendetta was first published in 1982 and was followed by Watchmen, and Batman: The Killing Joke.

He went on to write the From Hell series about Jack the Ripper and the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in the 1990s and 2000s.