Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Simon Mushonga, 39, died on Sunday after being assaulted in Kettering

A man who died after being assaulted at the weekend has been named as Simon Mushonga.

The 39-year-old from Bedford died on Sunday having sustained serious head injuries in Carrington Street, Kettering, the day before.

Det Insp Stuart Hitchon said Mr Mushonga's family had been "shocked and devastated" by his death.

Aaron Muggleton, 25, has been charged with murder and a 16-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter.

They appeared at Northampton Crown Court and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance on 6 March 2019.

Mr Muggleton, of Alexander Street, Kettering, and the teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with an assault on another man during the same incident.

Mr Muggleton has also been charged with possession of a class B drug.