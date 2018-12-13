Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Cat killer and prolific arsonist Brendan Gaughan has been jailed for 45 months

A prolific arsonist who admitted mutilating and killing seven cats across Northampton has been jailed for more than three years.

Brendan Gaughan, 32, of Mendip Road, Northampton, carried out a series of arson attacks on businesses in June.

He also admitted killing seven cats in the Duston and Kingsley areas between September and November 2017.

Northamptonshire Police said the sentence reflected the "serious and worrying nature" of his crimes.

Gaughan was jailed for a total of 45 months.

Northampton Crown Court heard Gaughan set fire to bins and damaged a number of commercial premises earlier this year, including a floating restaurant and a learning centre at St Andrew's Hospital that he set alight during an "arson spree".

Sentencing, Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey took into account other offences that Gaughan had earlier admitted - including seven shed fires in the Duston area of Northampton between November and December 2017 - and a total of seven cat deaths.

The animals had been strangled and dismembered and left on their owner's cars or front gardens, or in plastic bags, police said.

In January, police confirmed they were not linking the Northampton deaths to a string of cat killings in Croydon.

Det Insp Dave Harley, who led the investigation, said: "I am pleased that Gaughan has now admitted to the offences, in particular the awful crimes committed against the cats.

"Hopefully the sentence will give some closure to the families who lost their pets in such a callous and cold hearted way."

"At this time there is no evidence to link Gaughan to any other offences elsewhere in the country and I am satisfied that the sentence received reflects the serious and worrying nature of his offending."

