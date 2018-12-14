Northampton

Northampton: Ram-raid at Michael Jones Jeweller

  • 14 December 2018
Michael Jones, Northampton
Image caption A car was driven at the jewellers in Bridge Street, Northampton

Four men are believed to have been involved in a ram-raid at a town centre jewellers.

Police and an ambulance were called to Michael Jones Jeweller at the Gold Street/Bridge Street junction in Northampton at about 10:40 GMT.

Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a robbery, although it was not known if anything was stolen.

A police spokeswoman said: "There is traffic congestion in the area and the incident is ongoing."

Footage shared online shows four men running from the shop, climbing into a car and driving off down Bridge Street.

The jewellers has been approached for comment.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites