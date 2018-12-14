Image caption A car was driven at the jewellers in Bridge Street, Northampton

Four men are believed to have been involved in a ram-raid at a town centre jewellers.

Police and an ambulance were called to Michael Jones Jeweller at the Gold Street/Bridge Street junction in Northampton at about 10:40 GMT.

Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a robbery, although it was not known if anything was stolen.

A police spokeswoman said: "There is traffic congestion in the area and the incident is ongoing."

Footage shared online shows four men running from the shop, climbing into a car and driving off down Bridge Street.

The jewellers has been approached for comment.