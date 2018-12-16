Police dog attacks dog in Northampton park
- 16 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police German Shepherd being exercised by an off-duty officer attacked a dog owned by a member of the public in a park, police have said.
Both dogs were hurt in Brackmills Country Park, Northampton, at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday. They needed vet treatment after the incident.
Northamptonshire Police said its dog had been now put on restricted duties.
It will not return until it has been "assessed and approved to return to front line work".