Image copyright Geograph/Robin Stott

A police German Shepherd being exercised by an off-duty officer attacked a dog owned by a member of the public in a park, police have said.

Both dogs were hurt in Brackmills Country Park, Northampton, at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday. They needed vet treatment after the incident.

Northamptonshire Police said its dog had been now put on restricted duties.

It will not return until it has been "assessed and approved to return to front line work".