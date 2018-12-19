Image caption Rhona McKinlay said she had "breathed a sigh of relief" when Latimer Grange closed

A woman who claimed her father was neglected at a care home says she is "disgusted" she was not told a police investigation into his treatment had been dropped.

The case against three people arrested following allegations of neglect at Latimer Grange in Burton Latimer had closed, Northamptonshire Police said.

Rhona McKinlay said officers did not have the "decency" to tell her.

A police spokesman said the failure to contact Mrs McKinlay was regrettable.

Mrs McKinlay, whose claims about her father William's treatment prompted a BBC investigation last year, said: "It seemed we were dropped like hot potatoes".

She said officers had "led everyone to believe they wouldn't let the case go".

"I haven't had a phone call, a letter - nothing," said Mrs McKinlay, a former prison officer.

"They haven't had the decency, the manners or the professionalism to contact me."

Police launched their investigation after the BBC published its findings, arresting an 82-year-old man, and two women, aged 51 and 66.

The BBC learned the man arrested was former care home owner, Anthony Lampitt.

Image copyright Rhona McKinlay Image caption Rhona McKinlay's father William, who has since died, moved out of Latimer Grange before it closed

Police decided last month to take no further action.

A police spokesman said a "thorough investigation" had been carried out and "failings" found already addressed by the Care Quality Commission and Northamptonshire County Council adult social care.

He added those failings which "may have been criminal have been found to have insufficient substance or evidence to take us beyond the threshold for prosecution".

The BBC inquiry raised serious concerns about the way residents were being treated at Latimer Grange and prompted the county council to stop placing people at the home.

In January, the authority ended its contract with the home, citing ongoing concerns relating to its management and its inability to meet the needs of residents.

Its 19 residents were re-homed and it has not re-opened.

Image caption Latimer Grange care home catered for elderly people with dementia and Alzheimer's

Latimer Grange Limited has since been liquidated.

Mrs McKinlay said she had "breathed a huge sigh of relief" at the closure, but had never expected the police prosecution to be successful.

A police spokesman said detectives involved in the case had written "more than 25 letters" to the next of kin of relatives at Latimer Grange during the period of the inquiry.

He said "very regrettably" Northamptonshire Police "failed to contact Rhona McKinlay in the first instance as we no longer had her address".

"We have since made contact via telephone to express our sincere apologies," he added.

The apology came after the BBC had contacted the force for comment.

Mrs McKinlay said: "It is quite a coincidence they called after the BBC contacted them."

The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Lampitt, but without success.