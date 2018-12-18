Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Officers have released this e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault on Wednesday 5 December

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault which left a woman with "horrific injuries".

The 50-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and jaw in the robbery at a house in Walgrave, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday 5 December.

Officers released a graphic image of her wounds to help catch the attacker.

Two men arrested over the assault have been released under investigation pending further inquiries, police said.

The attack happened between 14:30 GMT and 16:30 on Old Road. Officers say they want to speak to a man, described as black, about 6ft 2in tall and wearing a fluorescent jacket who was seen in the village at 14:00.

It is believed the man had been knocking on doors in the area and asking questions or for directions.

Jewellery including a pair of ruby earrings and silver watch were taken from the injured woman.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The victim's injuries included a broken nose and broken jaw

Speaking when news of the assault was released earlier this month, Det Insp Johnny Campbell from Northamptonshire Police said: "This is an absolutely shocking crime where the victim appears to have been viciously attacked during a robbery.

"She has suffered horrific injuries that will take her a considerable amount of time to recover from."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.