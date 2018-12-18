Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Malsher admitted charges of rape, sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch pornographic videos

A child rapist who only admitted his crime after his 12-year-old victim was forced to give evidence at his trial has been jailed for nine years.

Binman Alister Malsher, 24, of The Grove, Kettering had been a drummer in a church band and changed his plea on day four of a week-long trial.

He admitted charges of rape, sexual activity with a child and causing a child to watch pornographic videos.

Malsher was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.

During his trial at Northampton Crown Court last month, a jury heard Malsher groomed his victim and raped her on a number of occasions at an address in Kettering between August and November 2016.

Jurors were dismissed when he changed his plea to guilty but only after the victim and another young person had given evidence in court.

Det Con Mark Allbright from Northamptonshire Police's child protection team, said: "We are pleased with the sentence handed down by the court.

"Malsher now begins a lengthy jail term and I hope the victim, who has been extremely brave throughout the investigation, can now start to rebuild her life.

"We will always thoroughly investigate allegations of rape and encourage anybody who has been a victim of this abhorrent crime to get in touch, no matter when the abuse took place."