Image caption Shane Fox's parents said Christmas would be "very sad and difficult" without him

The parents of a father of two who was stabbed to death have asked for anyone with information about his killer to contact police.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday 1 December.

Northamptonshire Police have arrested two men in relation to his death but both were released under investigation.

Officers described the suspect as a black man, in his 20s, with short hair.

Speaking at a news conference, Mr Fox's father, Ian Fox, said: "Shane was much loved by all his family and his death has left a huge gap in all our lives.

"His children, who are only just six and four will now grow up without knowing their father.

"Shane was a happy-go-lucky son who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends."

"Christmas will be very sad and difficult without Shane, who will be greatly missed and remembered with love," he added.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shane Fox died at the scene on Nest Farm Crescent, in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough

Det Chief Insp Ally White, who is leading the investigation, said: "Hemmingwell is a close-knit community and I believe someone somewhere knows who murdered Shane

"At the time of the attack, Shane was with another man who was also assaulted. He too sustained a stab wound but thankfully was not seriously injured.

"We know from local CCTV that there were people in the area around the time of the murder and we urgently need to speak to them."

In a bid to aid their appeal, officers have released a CCTV image of someone who was walking past the Well Cafe in Nest Farm Crescent at about 01:55.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.