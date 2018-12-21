Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was hit at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue in Northampton

A 13-year-old boy has suffered "potentially life threatening injuries" after being hit by a lorry in Northampton.

The boy was hit at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue, just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.

The lorry was a green Mitsubishi Canter skip vehicle which was travelling towards Kingsthorpe "on a green light".

The boy was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police have called for witnesses to come forward.