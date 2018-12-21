Northampton

Boy, 13, seriously injured after being hit by lorry in Northampton

  • 21 December 2018
The junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue, Northampton Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was hit at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue in Northampton

A 13-year-old boy has suffered "potentially life threatening injuries" after being hit by a lorry in Northampton.

The boy was hit at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue, just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.

The lorry was a green Mitsubishi Canter skip vehicle which was travelling towards Kingsthorpe "on a green light".

The boy was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

