Boy, 13, seriously injured after being hit by lorry in Northampton
- 21 December 2018
A 13-year-old boy has suffered "potentially life threatening injuries" after being hit by a lorry in Northampton.
The boy was hit at the junction of Kingsley Road and St George's Avenue, just before 14:00 GMT on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.
The lorry was a green Mitsubishi Canter skip vehicle which was travelling towards Kingsthorpe "on a green light".
The boy was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Police have called for witnesses to come forward.