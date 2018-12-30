Alan Moore film aims to 'dispel Northampton's anonymity'
Renowned writer Alan Moore has spoken of his hopes that the film of his first screenplay will help dispel his hometown's "veil of anonymity".
Watchmen and V for Vendetta author Moore said Northampton inspired his new movie The Show, with various parts of the town featured in the film.
Filming on the project, which stars The Musketeers and War and Peace actor Tom Burke, took place earlier this month.
Moore, 65, said the film was a "product of Northampton".
"If this film had not grown out of Northampton it would not have existed," he said.
"Everything in the film is a product of Northampton and my imaginations from living there for 65 years. I wanted to capture the oddness of the town and its importance. The film presents an alternative Northampton.
"I hope is that the film will dispel... [Northampton's] veil of anonymity."
Moore was inspired to write the screenplay by a photo shoot at the St James Working Men's Club in the town.
Director Mitch Jenkins had been working with Moore on the magazine Dodgem Logic and took a photograph at the club, named Jimmy's End Working Men's Club in the film.
Moore said its environment is very much unchanged since the 1970s.
"The club is central to the film helps create a creepy, gothic atmosphere," he said.
Key parts of the film are shot at the club, which saw the crew share it with regulars.
The movie production office has been based in the old Northamptonshire County Council buildings, with rooms in the building and its courtyard used in filming.
The film is being directed by Mitch Jenkins and tells the story of a "frighteningly focussed man" hired to track down a stolen artefact.
He said he hoped the film could boost the fortunes of Northampton.
"I hope to rescue Northampton with a strenuous application of imaginations," he said.
Alan Moore
- Moore began his career in comics in the late 1970s with 2000AD
- V for Vendetta was first published in 1982 and was followed by Watchmen, and Batman: The Killing Joke
- He went on to write the From Hell series about Jack the Ripper and the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in the 1990s and 2000s
- His novel Jerusalem, published in 2016, was also inspired by Northampton