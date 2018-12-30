Image copyright Mitch Jenkins/The Show Image caption The Show stars Musketeers actor Tom Burke and comic book author Alan Moore

Renowned writer Alan Moore has spoken of his hopes that the film of his first screenplay will help dispel his hometown's "veil of anonymity".

Watchmen and V for Vendetta author Moore said Northampton inspired his new movie The Show, with various parts of the town featured in the film.

Filming on the project, which stars The Musketeers and War and Peace actor Tom Burke, took place earlier this month.

Moore, 65, said the film was a "product of Northampton".

Image copyright Google Image caption Moore was inspired to write the screenplay by a photo shoot at the St James Working Men's Club, in Northampton

"If this film had not grown out of Northampton it would not have existed," he said.

"Everything in the film is a product of Northampton and my imaginations from living there for 65 years. I wanted to capture the oddness of the town and its importance. The film presents an alternative Northampton.

"I hope is that the film will dispel... [Northampton's] veil of anonymity."

Moore was inspired to write the screenplay by a photo shoot at the St James Working Men's Club in the town.

Image copyright Northampton Borough Council Image caption The Vulcan Works had pioneered the development of machinery for the shoe trade and features in the film

Director Mitch Jenkins had been working with Moore on the magazine Dodgem Logic and took a photograph at the club, named Jimmy's End Working Men's Club in the film.

Moore said its environment is very much unchanged since the 1970s.

"The club is central to the film helps create a creepy, gothic atmosphere," he said.

Image caption Some scenes were filmed in the courtyard of the county council offices

Key parts of the film are shot at the club, which saw the crew share it with regulars.

The movie production office has been based in the old Northamptonshire County Council buildings, with rooms in the building and its courtyard used in filming.

The film is being directed by Mitch Jenkins and tells the story of a "frighteningly focussed man" hired to track down a stolen artefact.

Image copyright Mitch Jenkns/The Show Image caption Tom Burke, who previously starred in the BBC's adaption of War and Peace, is the hero of the story and seen here seen walking past The Guildhall in the centre of Northampton

He said he hoped the film could boost the fortunes of Northampton.

"I hope to rescue Northampton with a strenuous application of imaginations," he said.

Image copyright Mitch Jenkins/The Show Image caption The crew filmed a night shoot in Salcey Forest, south of Northampton

