The remains of a person believed to have been dead for "some time" has been found in a search of a flooded flat.

Police visited the flat in Woodlands Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire, at about 18:30 GMT on Boxing Day to follow up reports of flooding.

A body was discovered inside and a Home Office pathologist is helping police to identify the person.

Police wish to speak to anyone who knew the occupant or who may have visited flat five, Woodlands Court in 2018.

Det Supt Mark Behan has also asked for those who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

He added: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation but believe the body has been in the property for some time."