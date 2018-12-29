Northampton

Kettering murder victim was 51-year-old Lithuanian man

  • 29 December 2018
51-year-old Lithuanian Juozas Meilunas. Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption The remains of 51-year-old Lithuanian Juozas Meilunas were found at a flat on Boxing Day

A man who police believe was murdered and may have lay dead for "some time," has been identified.

The body of Juozas Meilunas, 51, from Lithuania, was found at a flat in Woodlands Court, Kettering, at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are trying to establish exactly when he died and said he was thought to have been killed "in the last few months".

The force wants to speak to anyone who knew Mr Meilunas or visited the flat.

Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police believe Juozas Meilunas may have lay dead at the property in Kettering for several months

Det Insp Andy McWatt said: "We believe Mr Meilunas had been in the Kettering area for the last year and would like to speak to anyone who may have known him or who may have seen him in the late summer or autumn.

"We believe Mr Meilunas died at some point in the last few months, so it's really important that we are able to establish when he was last seen alive.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court in recent months, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites