Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The remains of 51-year-old Lithuanian Juozas Meilunas were found at a flat on Boxing Day

A man who police believe was murdered and may have lay dead for "some time," has been identified.

The body of Juozas Meilunas, 51, from Lithuania, was found at a flat in Woodlands Court, Kettering, at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are trying to establish exactly when he died and said he was thought to have been killed "in the last few months".

The force wants to speak to anyone who knew Mr Meilunas or visited the flat.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police believe Juozas Meilunas may have lay dead at the property in Kettering for several months

Det Insp Andy McWatt said: "We believe Mr Meilunas had been in the Kettering area for the last year and would like to speak to anyone who may have known him or who may have seen him in the late summer or autumn.

"We believe Mr Meilunas died at some point in the last few months, so it's really important that we are able to establish when he was last seen alive.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court in recent months, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area."