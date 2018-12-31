Image copyright family handout Image caption PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble died after a crash at about 07:40 GMT on 26 December

The family of a police officer who died in a road crash say their "world has been torn apart".

PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble was off-duty when he crashed near Whittlebury in Northamptonshire, as he drove home from a shift early on Boxing Day.

The Thames Valley Police officer, aged 24, was based at Milton Keynes police station.

In a statement, his family said: "We were as proud of him as he was of his profession."

An investigation in the single-vehicle crash - at about 07:40 GMT on 26 December - is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police.

PC Clayton-Drabble's family said: "When Dan was taken from us so tragically on his way home from shift on Boxing Day morning, our worlds were torn apart.

"He was a normal 24-year-old who was compelled to face all sides of life sooner than would have been the case, had he not followed his life's ambition to be a police officer.

"In our eyes, he was the bravest and kindest police officer in the world but in truth, he walked the path that all of those who choose to serve, walk."

The family of Mr Clayton-Drabble, who was engaged, have asked for anyone wishing to pay tribute to make a donation to the Henry Allen Trust - a charity "dear to his heart".