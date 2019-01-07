Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The body of Gus Davies, who was 23, was found in Old Town, Brackley, in June

A man accused of a "despicable" knife murder has changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial.

The body of Gus Davies was found at his home in Brackley, Northamptonshire, on 25 June 2018.

Robert Field, 23, from Brackley, previously denied murder but changed his plea at Northampton Crown Court.

Field also admitted possessing criminal property, namely cash, and was detained ahead of a sentencing hearing at a date to be announced.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Robert Field admitted murdering Gus Davies on the first day of a scheduled six-week trial

Northamptonshire Police said Mr Davies, 23, was killed on 22 June. A post mortem establishing he had suffered "multiple" stab wounds to his neck.

Two other people, Simon Atherton, 42, also from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 40, from Croughton had murder charges against them dropped in November but were due to stand trial on various drugs charges.

They also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a hearing on Tuesday.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police said the killing highlighted the "violence" linked to the drugs trade

Det Insp Justine Wilson from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team said: "This was a despicable crime that has devastated a family and shaken the whole community.

"Brackley is a beautiful town and this was a totally isolated incident involving a few people who were involved in the drugs trade and subsequently showed the devastation and violence that this lifestyle brings."