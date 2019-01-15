Image copyright Geograph Image caption More than 1,500 people have signed a petition calling for the Eleanor Cross to be protected from the elements until repair work gets underway

A medieval queen would be "turning in her tomb" because her monument has been left to rot, a council meeting heard.

The Eleanor Cross in Northampton, which was built for the wife of King Edward I, urgently needs masonry repairs.

Ron Fitzhugh, from the Far Cotton Residents' Association, accused the borough council of having no "desire to look after beautiful Queen Eleanor".

But council leader Jonathan Nunn said he would be "hung" if he went against official advice to protect the cross.

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition calling for netting to protect the monument during the winter months.

At a full council meeting on Monday, Mr Nunn said Historic England warned that putting temporary covers over the cross could lead to condensation and further problems.

Work on the 13th Century monument, funded by both the council and Historic England, was due to start last autumn but was delayed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Image caption The 13th Century monument is one of only three remaining in the country

Mr Fitzhugh called on the council to "inspire confidence" in residents that it cared about the Eleanor Cross.

"She must be turning in her tomb at Westminster Abbey, unable to understand why Northampton Borough Council is being irresponsible in allowing her to disintegrate.

Mr Nunn said: "The heritage of Northampton is very important to me. But Historic England have advised us that it [the netting] can't be done."

He said he would try to arrange a meeting between residents and heritage officers.

Last week, the council announced that it was accepting bids from contractors to carry out the repair work in spring.

Councillor Tim Hadland, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Our specialists have advised that temperatures from April onwards should be sufficient for lime mortar to cure properly.

"Our approach, agreed to standards set by Historic England, should offer the best chance of ensuring the monument is protected for future generations to enjoy."

Twelve crosses were built by King Edward I after Queen Eleanor's death near Lincoln in 1290, and marked each of the places her funeral cortege stopped on its way to London.

The cross in Northampton is one of only three which remain.