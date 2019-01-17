Image caption Victoria Perry was removed from her position as Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services by council leader Matt Golby

A councillor overseeing a troubled children's services department has been asked to step down.

Victoria Perry was removed from her position as Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services by council leader Matt Golby.

Ms Perry said the move came out of the blue. No replacement has yet been announced.

Mr Golby praised Ms Perry's time in the post and thanked her on behalf of the council.

Ms Perry told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "He (Matt Golby) said I was taking too much on. I don't agree with that, but that was his view.

"I do get passionate... that is what I am like. But I have no hard feelings, that's politics. Matt has my full support."

Image caption In November the government appointed a commissioner to oversee children's services

The children's services department at Conservative controlled-council has been in turmoil in recent months.

The government sent in experienced children's commissioner Malcolm Newsam to oversee the department in November following a damning Ofsted report.

It found 267 children were without an allocated social worker and that social workers were "drowning in work".

'Shocked'

Ms Perry said: "Ofsted coming in was a good thing because it has caused changes to be made.

"I'm disappointed because I have been involved in all the hard work, including the new social work and retention package which is due to be announced next week."

She was appointed to the role in March and has been a county councillor representing the Kettering Ise ward since May 2017.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Chris Stanbra said: "As far as I could see Councillor Perry was doing a good job and I'm shocked that the leader has asked her to go."

Mr Golby said: "Councillor Perry has been an excellent cabinet member for children's services and has played a huge role in improving certain areas of the directorate and I want to place on record my sincere thanks to her for her work."