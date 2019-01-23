M1 closed near Northampton after 'serious' crash
- 23 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M1 has been closed southbound after a "serious" two-vehicle crash.
The crash, believed to involve a lorry and a van, happened at about 10:05 GMT near junction 15 at Northampton.
The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.
Highways England said the southbound carriageway was closed from junction 15 and it was turning around vehicles trapped in the traffic. It recommended drivers leave at junction 19 and use the A14.
Due to the #M1 being closed at J15 we recommend anyone who is currently travelling south to exit the #M1 at J19 and to use the #A14. There are currently no delays on this route. Appreciate your patience.— Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) January 23, 2019
End of Twitter post by @HighwaysEMIDS