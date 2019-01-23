Image copyright Highways England Image caption Vehicles trapped in traffic are being turned around, Highways England said

The M1 has been closed southbound after a "serious" two-vehicle crash.

The crash, believed to involve a lorry and a van, happened at about 10:05 GMT near junction 15 at Northampton.

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

Highways England said the southbound carriageway was closed from junction 15 and it was turning around vehicles trapped in the traffic. It recommended drivers leave at junction 19 and use the A14.