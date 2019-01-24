School bus hits four children in Corby crash
- 24 January 2019
A double-decker school bus hit four children as they waited to be picked up, police have said.
The pupils were standing at a bus stop in Stephenson Way, Corby, at about 08:00 GMT when they were hit, police said.
It is not known if anyone except the driver was on board the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.
Northamptonshire Police said the children were treated for minor injuries in hospital.
The force appealed for witnesses.