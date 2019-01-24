Image caption David Cardoza (right) and his father Anthony (left) appeared at the High Court in Birmingham

The former owner of a football club has been ordered to repay £2.1m back to the council that loaned money as part of a stadium redevelopment.

A judge at Birmingham High Court ruled Anthony Cardoza, formerly of Northampton Town, should give the money back to Northampton Borough Council.

His son, David Cardoza, has been ordered to repay money used to rebuild his house.

The council sued the Cardozas to recoup some of its £10.25m loan to the club.