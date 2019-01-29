Tairu Jallow death: Fifth arrest in fatal stabbing probe
A fifth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man stabbed at his home.
Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked in Havelock Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 14 January 2018.
Four men have already pleaded not guilty to murder. On Monday, a 22-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A trial for the charged men is set to take place later this year.