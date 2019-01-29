Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Tairu Jallow's family said he was a "much-loved" man

A fifth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man stabbed at his home.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being attacked in Havelock Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 14 January 2018.

Four men have already pleaded not guilty to murder. On Monday, a 22-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A trial for the charged men is set to take place later this year.