Ryan Coleman inflicted 31 injuries on the child, the court was told

A man who murdered his partner's baby, inflicting 31 injuries, has been given a life sentence.

Evelyn-Rose Muggleton died days after being found at a house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in April last year.

Ryan Coleman, 23, of no fixed address, tried to blame the grieving mother of the one-year-old girl for her death.

Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill described the attack as "a violent assault on a defenceless baby" and said Coleman would serve a minimum of 17 years.

He refused to attend Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing and had stormed out on a number of occasions during the trial, including in the middle of cross-examination.