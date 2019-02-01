Violent man given life sentence for baby murder
A man who murdered his partner's baby, inflicting 31 injuries, has been given a life sentence.
Evelyn-Rose Muggleton died days after being found at a house in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in April last year.
Ryan Coleman, 23, of no fixed address, tried to blame the grieving mother of the one-year-old girl for her death.
Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill described the attack as "a violent assault on a defenceless baby" and said Coleman would serve a minimum of 17 years.
He refused to attend Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing and had stormed out on a number of occasions during the trial, including in the middle of cross-examination.