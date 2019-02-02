Image caption A police cordon remains in place in Byfield Road, Northampton

Seven people have been arrested after a man was murdered at a sheltered housing complex.

The 23-year-old's body was found at Cordwainer House, Northampton, following a "disturbance" in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the seven people were "helping them with their inquiries" into the murder in Byfield Road.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield said his team was "working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice".

A post-mortem examination on the man is due to take place.

A cordon remains in place at Cordwainer House, which provides sheltered accommodation for the over-60s.

The block is managed by Northampton Partnership Homes, which helps older people with drug or alcohol dependency, disability, domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour.