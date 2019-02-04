Northampton motorbike thefts: Four arrested due to tracker device
Four men have been arrested after police traced a stolen motorcycle which was fitted with a tracking device.
The discovery led to a further three stolen bikes being recovered from a garage, Northamptonshire Police said.
Officers were initially responding to a report of theft from Leyside Court in Blackthorn, Northampton on Saturday.
Once the bikes were found, a police dog was used to find the men nearby. They were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.