Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicles were found after police responded to the theft of a motorcycle from Leyside Court, in Northampton

Four men have been arrested after police traced a stolen motorcycle which was fitted with a tracking device.

The discovery led to a further three stolen bikes being recovered from a garage, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers were initially responding to a report of theft from Leyside Court in Blackthorn, Northampton on Saturday.

Once the bikes were found, a police dog was used to find the men nearby. They were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.