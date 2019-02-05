Image caption A police cordon was put in place around Cordwainer House on Byfield Road, Northampton

Four men have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a social housing complex.

The 23-year-old's body was found at Cordwainer House, Northampton, following a "disturbance" in the early hours of Friday.

The men, who are aged between 19 and 21 and from the town, are due before magistrates later.

Eight other people who were arrested have been released with no further action to be taken.

Officers were called to the area on Byfield Road at about 01:20 GMT.

The force has yet to release the name of the dead man and has asked for any witnesses to contact them.

The four men charged with murder are:

Jordan Kimpton, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston

Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton

Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address

Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs

They have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.