PC Luke Chalmers resigned from Northamptonshire Police in December, the month before his misconduct hearing

A "predatory" police officer had a sexual relationship while on duty with a woman he had cautioned for an assault, an investigation found.

PC Luke Chalmers also "encouraged inappropriate contact" with female crime victims, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Its regional director said he "took premeditated, targeted, predatory steps for his own sexual gratification".

The ex-Northamptonshire Police officer was found guilty of gross misconduct.

The hearing, which concluded last month but has only just been made public, found the 30-year-old would have been sacked from the force had he not already resigned in December.

'Duty of care'

The IOPC said PC Chalmers had the sexual relationship with a woman he cautioned in 2017.

In a six-month investigation, it also found he had accessed force computer systems for information about women for no policing purpose.

He had also made searches from his personal mobile on a pornographic website during work time.

The police watchdog said he was now on the barred list of former officers who cannot work for the police service in the future.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "In our opinion it is clear this police constable took premeditated, targeted, predatory steps for his own sexual gratification towards women to whom he owed a duty of care."

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided in November that there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges.

The BBC has contacted Northamptonshire Police and the CPS for comment.