A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death at a social housing complex.

Reece Ottaway, 23, of Daventry, was found dead at Cordwainer House, Northampton, on 1 February.

Cameron Higgs, 19, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court, accused of murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday. Four other men have been charged with murder.

Mr Higgs was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The four others charged with Mr Ottaway's murder are:

Jordan Crowley, also known as Jordan Kimpton, 20, of no fixed address

Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton

Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address

Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs

They have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The four men appeared before Northampton Crown Court and were remanded in custody to next appear at the court on 23 April.

Northamptonshire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Ottaway died from a stab wound.