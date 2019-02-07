Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Ryan Smith was convicted by a jury on Thursday

A man fractured his victim's skull before wheeling his "near-lifeless" body in a shopping trolley and dumping it in a park.

Ryan Smith, 24, punched Twaha Yahaya and sent him flying down a set of stairs in a "motiveless attack" on 8 August last year, police said.

The 27-year-old was in a coma for weeks after the assault in Northampton.

Smith, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Police said Smith took Mr Yahaya to Nursery Lane, next to Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, and left him there.

Mr Yahaya has only recently been released from round-the-clock treatment at a brain rehabilitation unit, Northamptonshire Police said.

He has also been left with little movement in his left arm.

His mother said: "I wouldn't wish this to happen to anyone's son, daughter or relative."

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police said Mr Yahaya's near lifeless body was left near Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground

Det Insp James Larkin said: "Twaha was left with life-changing injuries as a result of a motiveless attack carried out with extreme violence before being cynically dumped into a trolley and left in a nearby park.

"I hope Twaha and his family will take some comfort from today's verdict and that he is able to continue the very long road to recovery which he has begun in the months since the attack."

Smith was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 18 February at Northampton Crown Court.