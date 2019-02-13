Northampton

Fire breaks out at Northampton Museum

  • 13 February 2019
Northampton Museum fire
Image caption Fire crews were called to Northampton Museum at about 19:40 GMT

A fire has broken out in a museum that is currently closed for refurbishment.

Emergency services were called to Northampton Museum after smoke was seen coming from the property, in Guildhall Road, at 19:40 GMT.

Fire crews forced their way into the building to tackle the second-floor blaze, which it said "involved debris and had travelled through the floor".

The museum closed in February 2017 for a "major new expansion project" and was due to reopen early next year.

Northampton Fire & Rescue Service is advising motorists to avoid the area due to road closures.

Residents are also being told to keep windows and doors closed.
Image caption The fire service said the blaze, on the second floor of the museum, involved "debris"

