Fire breaks out at Northampton Museum
A fire has broken out in a museum that is currently closed for refurbishment.
Emergency services were called to Northampton Museum after smoke was seen coming from the property, in Guildhall Road, at 19:40 GMT.
Fire crews forced their way into the building to tackle the second-floor blaze, which it said "involved debris and had travelled through the floor".
The museum closed in February 2017 for a "major new expansion project" and was due to reopen early next year.
Northampton Fire & Rescue Service is advising motorists to avoid the area due to road closures.
Residents are also being told to keep windows and doors closed.