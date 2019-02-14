Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The court heard one of the victims of the fraud was VV Brown, who was behind the 2009 hit single Shark in the Water

An accountant has admitted defrauding high profile clients, including pop singer VV Brown, of about £3.4m.

Andrew Munday, 37, of Velocette Way, Northampton, pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud at the town's crown court.

Munday's offences took place while he was employed by Blue Cube Business Ltd, formerly of Cheyne Walk, Northampton.

The court heard one of the victims was Ms Brown, best known for her 2009 hit single Shark in the Water.

The singer-songwriter, who was born and brought up in Northampton, has sold millions records around the world.

Munday used the money from the fraud to buy houses, including properties in Palmerston Road, Abington and Turnberry Lane, Collingtree, the court was told.

Complex case

After the case VV Brown, in a statement to the BBC, said: "Thank goodness for indemnity insurance.

"It left me in good stead financially despite the crime. I went into this case pregnant. Two years later I came out of this maze pregnant again with my second baby, fighting, fit and alive.

"I am a survivor."

Det Sgt Richard Barnett said: "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation and we are very pleased Andrew Munday has pleaded guilty.

"I hope he reflects on his crimes whilst on remand and that his successful conviction will deter others from thinking fraud is a legitimate way to make money - it isn't and Northamptonshire Police will always pursue offenders.

"This investigation has been a very challenging one for everyone involved, including the victims, and we would like to thank them for working together with the police throughout this process."

Judge Rupert Mayo remanded Munday in custody and said he would be sentenced later this year after pre-sentence reports had been written.