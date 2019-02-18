Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Waingrove, Northampton, just after midnight

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

He was stabbed multiple times in Waingrove, in the Blackthorn area of Northampton, just after midnight.

Northamptonshire Police said he was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

They detained two 18-year-old men from Kettering and three boys aged 14, 15 and 17, from Corby, Wellingborough and Northampton respectively.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches in the area.