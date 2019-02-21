Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Daniel Quinn (left) was jailed for the murder of Daniel Fitzjohn

A drug dealer has been jailed for the "senseless killing" of a father who was stabbed as he shouted "you've got the wrong guy".

Daniel Quinn, 28, stabbed Daniel Fitzjohn in Northampton in June, after an earlier scuffle in a newsagents.

At Northampton Crown Court, Quinn was jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years after being convicted of murder.

Parminder Sanghera, 25, who chased Mr Fitzjohn's group, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years for manslaughter.

The pair, from Wolverhampton, were both found guilty by a jury.

They were in Northampton because cocaine dealer Quinn sold drugs in the town.

Mr Fitzjohn, 34, had never met him but a man he was with had bought drugs from him, the court was told.

Mr Fitzjohn and his friends were involved in an "altercation" with Quinn at Fairfield News in Kingsley at about 21:25 BST, in which the murder victim intervened and punched Quinn to the ground.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Parminder Sanghera was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 10-and-a-half years

Quinn drove his Mini at the group before finding Sanghera nearby and driving back to the scene armed with a kitchen knife and machete, with Quinn being in what the judge described as "a blind rage".

The group scattered when they saw Quinn and Sanghera, but Mr Fitzjohn was spotted later, at which point Quinn got out of the car and stabbed him twice, the court heard.

Witnesses reported Mr Fitzjohn shouting "you don't know me, you've got the wrong guy" before his death.

Quinn went into hiding in Wales but was identified from dash cam footage from a taxi driver - who a judge said should be awarded £1,000 - and later handed himself in to police.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Fitzjohn's father Roy said his son's death had left him angry and "numb".

Judge Rupert Mayo told Quinn: "Mr Fitzjohn has been described as being in wrong place at wrong time. It sets his senseless killing into the right context."