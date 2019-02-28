Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Ross Kemp with PC Rob Monk (centre) and PC Gary Liddle at the scene of the attack

A police officer who was stabbed with a Samurai sword said revisiting the scene of the attack for a Ross Kemp documentary had proved "helpful".

PC Rob Monk was off work for six months after he was assaulted by a mentally ill man in Northampton in 2014.

The officer returned to the scene for the first time as part of the ITV documentary.

"There were a lot of emotions, in a healthy way, but it was quite helpful for me, moving forward," he said.

On 23 November 2014, PC Monk responded to a call about a man hitting cars with a baseball bat. He recalled how he and PC Gary Liddle arrived at the scene to find two cars "obliterated".

Police identified the offender's address but PC Monk and his colleague were unaware the man had armed himself with a 3ft-long Samurai sword, which he used to stab the officer in the thigh.

A recording from PC Liddle's body-cam captured the moment PC Monk was attacked.

PC Monk, who was armed with a Taser when he was attacked, is featured in Kemp's programme which explores whether all police should carry guns.

He said he was "very lucky" not to have been more seriously injured but added he would "never want to get to the point where every single officer is armed".

"I like the fact you can just walk up an officer and talk to them," he said.

"We're there to engage the community but for some guys who work on frontline response, 21in of steel baton isn't always enough."

The officer, who was the only one on the scene with a Taser and had also received the most medical training, can be heard talking colleagues through what to do next, while struggling to remain conscious.

The offender was later placed into the care of a hospital for life.

Image copyright David Jackson Image caption PC Monk has been honoured at the Police Bravery Awards

Northamptonshire Police claims that at least one of its officers is assaulted every day.

PC Monk said revisiting the scene of the attack, as part of Ross Kemp: In the Line of Fire, was helpful.

"It was not an easy day but I'm very glad I did it," he said.

PC Monk compared his experience of returning to work to "falling off a bike".

"The longer you leave it, the harder it is to get back on," he said.

"But with the right support from the right people, it can be done."