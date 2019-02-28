Image caption The weapon was described as being a Stanley knife - similar to the one pictured - or a penknife

Two boys, described as being aged between six and 10, threatened two girls with a knife, police said.

They said the boys produced a small penknife or Stanley-type knife and asked the teenagers to guess their age.

One girl was then pushed against a car and the other had the knife held to her face on Princess Way in Wellingborough on Sunday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police said the boys were white, of skinny build and both had short mousey hair.

The girls managed to run away after the attack, which happened sometime between 15:00 and 17:00 GMT.