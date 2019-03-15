Image caption The hearing at the force's Wootton Hall headquarters heard PC Greg Mead had used "unlawful force" while off-duty

A police officer has been sacked after he pushed his former partner down a muddy bank, a hearing was told.

PC Greg Mead of Northamptonshire Police had denied several allegations, including using "unlawful force" while off-duty and "misappropriating" police property - namely a tyre spike strip.

A disciplinary hearing also heard his conduct towards a member of the public "breached" professional standards.

His actions were judged to be misconduct at the Wootton Hall hearing.

Pushed woman

The misconduct panel was told the officer physically threatened his former partner on a number of occasions between mid-2016 and September 2017.

This included him pushing her while out on a dog walk, causing her to - in the victim's words - slide forward into a muddy field "like a rugby player scoring a try".

The woman said that on another occasion, the PC, who she was in a relationship with from 2015 until October 2017, pinned her down in their bedroom, placed his hands on her beck and threatened to "kill" her.

On another occasion, the officer's "temper" was displayed when he pushed a boy under the age of 16 against a wall after he had told the PC that a pink bicycle "suited him", the hearing was told.

Separately, PC Mead's "honesty and integrity" was called into question after he was found to be storing two police tyre spike strips - devices used to stop vehicles by puncturing their tyres.

The officer said they had been removed and retained by accident, after they were discovered in the centre console of his car during a search.

PC Mead was dismissed without notice.