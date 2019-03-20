Image caption Residents in Isham believe the village needs a bypass before the development of a distribution centre

Plans to build a large distribution centre off the A14 have been approved despite opposition from locals over traffic congestion fears.

Developers DB Symmetry's application for a 215,000 sq m warehouse near Isham in Northamptonshire was previously rejected by Kettering Borough Council.

But after planners admitted having no prospect of winning an appeal, a fresh application has been approved.

Isham residents have asked for a bypass before the development takes place.

Plans for an A509 Isham bypass between Wellingborough and Kettering were approved in 2006, but they remain on hold because of delays plugging a funding gap.

One resident said: "This is a major route between the A14 and A45 at Wellingborough, and Isham just happens to be in the way.

"The traffic at peak times just stops, so to put 3,000 more jobs literally just down the road without any bypass is just ridiculous."

Image copyright Google Image caption Residents have campaigned for years to get a bypass through Isham

People living in the village, which has a population of about 800, estimate that 27,000 vehicles use the existing through road every weekday.

In its application DB Symmetry said it "seeks to minimise all unnecessary HGV movements assigning on the A509 through Isham, or on weight-restricted roads in the area".

The developers said HGVs would be directed to use alternative routes away from Isham "unless having a bona fide reason to".

Following approval at Tuesday's planning committee meeting, the application has been sent to government officials, who are expected to decide within three weeks whether a public enquiry is needed or not.