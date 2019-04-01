Image copyright Geograph/Ian Rob Image caption The lorry's trailer (not pictured) was near the Red Lion Truck Stop

A man died after the car he was driving hit an unlit stationary lorry trailer close to a truck stop, police said.

It happened at about 23:55 GMT on Friday at the entrance to the Red Lion Truck Stop on the A4500 near Kislingbury, Northampton.

The victim's silver Ford Fiesta, hit the trailer which was being hitched to a yellow Volvo tractor unit on a slip road leading to the truck stop.

A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.