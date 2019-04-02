Northampton

Murder inquiry: Third arrest after Wellingborough death

  • 2 April 2019
Shane Fox Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Shane Fox was the father to two young children and lived on Wellingborough's Hemmingwell estate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two near his home.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday, 1 December.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

A 39-year-old from Wellingborough was arrested on 2 December on suspicion of murder and released without charge.

In December, Mr Fox's parents described him as a "happy-go-lucky son who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends".

Another 22-year-old, also from the town, was arrested on 5 December on suspicion of murder.

He was released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police said the investigation into the death is ongoing and they are appealing for more information.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police
Image caption Shane Fox was described as a "much loved dad, son, brother and uncle"

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites