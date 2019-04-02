Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shane Fox was the father to two young children and lived on Wellingborough's Hemmingwell estate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two near his home.

Shane Fox, 26, died from a wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday, 1 December.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

A 39-year-old from Wellingborough was arrested on 2 December on suspicion of murder and released without charge.

In December, Mr Fox's parents described him as a "happy-go-lucky son who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends".

Another 22-year-old, also from the town, was arrested on 5 December on suspicion of murder.

He was released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police said the investigation into the death is ongoing and they are appealing for more information.